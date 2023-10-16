Georgia medical center named one of the ‘most beautiful hospitals in the U.S.’

“A total of 50 hospitals from across the U.S. were nominated by patients, staff, community members and the general public, spotlighting hospitals that integrate aesthetics and dedicated staff as elements of beauty which contribute to the health and well-being of their patients,” Soliant reported. “This year’s contest brought in a combined total of 506,195 votes.”

Upson Regional, having secured 4,884 votes, earned the 19th spot. Los Angeles’ AVALA hospital placed just below the Georgia medical center, while Illinois’ La Rabida Childrens Hospital earned the 18th highest spot on the list.

“Founded in 1951 and one of the only Georgia-based facilities ever represented in our rankings, Upson Regional Medical Center joins our list for the first time,” the research firm reported. “Upson Regional Medical Center is also one of the only facilities in our rankings this year that is neither a relatively new hospital nor a renovation/addition to an existing facility.”

Upson Regional, in Thomaston, has been serving Middle Georgia for more than 70 years. The hospital employs more than 700 health care heroes and offers a variety of health care services, which have earned the facility four out of five stars in patient experience on U.S. News & World Report.

Soliant’s top ranking for most beautiful hospitals, however, is one state over. Alabama’s Providence Hospital earned the honor with a whopping 120,086 votes.

“Designed in the mid-80s by noted American architect Bertrand Goldberg (best known for Chicago’s famed Marina City complex), Providence Hospital’s ‘draped structure’ concrete shell tower comes to earth independently of the base building to create an abstract and poetic interface,” Soliant wrote.