Polar Plunge for Special Olympics: Be freezin’ for a reason

Are you ready to take the plunge?

If you were too tired on New Year’s Day to jump into freezing cold water, you have another chance — and this time it’s for a good cause.

Polar Plunge 2024 is the largest fundraising event for the Special Olympics, and all proceeds will benefit Georgia athletes. Money raised helps to provide year-round free training and competition for the state’s 17,429 Special Olympians.

Individuals and teams who collect at least $50 in donations are guaranteed a spot in the Feb. 24 plunge at Acworth Beach.

Be sure to bring dry clothes to change in to, because swimming in the cold lake isn’t the only event on the schedule.

Special Olympics Georgia is bringing back the tug of war competition too. Teams of six to eight people can sign up and buy their tickets while registering for the Polar Plunge.

Teams participate in the tug of war tournament during the Polar Plunge in Acworth in 2023. The annual event at Acworth Beach helps fund year-round sports training and competition for Special Olympics Georgia athletes. (Photo: Steve Schaefer / steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Everyone who raises at least $50 will receive a T-shirt, $250 earns a towel, $500 gets a scarf and $1,000 donors will walk away with a new jacket.

Special Olympics Georgia is trying to raise at least $200,000, but so far has just $29,700. Even if you can’t participate in the plunge, you can still donate to help these athletes achieve their goals.

Getting some exercise outside can also benefit the participants.

According to a study by the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, outdoor exercise could decrease your risk of dying from cardiovascular disease by up to 27%, CNN reported.

Exercising in cold weather challenges your body further and can help strengthen a healthy heart.

IF YOU GO

What: Polar Plunge 2024

When: Feb. 24

9:45–10:45: registration

10:45-11:45: tug of war competition

11:45: safety announcement, costume contest and sponsor awards

12:15-1:00: plunge

Where: Acworth Beach, 4425 Beach St. Acworth, GA 30101

