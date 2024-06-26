Pulse

Piedmont’s Beach Bingo Night will raise funds for upcoming heart walk

The Athens Regional Oconee Health Campus will have pizza and games for the whole family

By
0 minutes ago

Piedmont will host Beach Bingo Night on July 19 to raise money for the 2024 Northeast Georgia Heart Walk, an opportunity for the Peach State to help the American Heart Association progress “lifesaving science.”

The Atlanta-based health care system announced Monday its Athens Regional Oconee Health Campus will hold the beach-themed party 5:30–7:30 p.m. Bingo cards will cost $1 each, and Fox’s Pizza will offer a family bundle for $25 that includes a large one-topping pizza, one 2-liter bottled beverage and four bingo cards.

Reservations are required and can be made through Kailey Winn at kailey.winn@piedmont.org. Registration will end July 15. The event Piedmont is raising funds for, however, is still a ways away.

“By registering for the Heart Walk today, you are taking the first step to save lives,” according to the American Heart Associations’ website.

The Northeast Georgia Heart Walk will be Oct. 17 and will be held at a location yet to be determined. As of this writing, the heart health fundraiser is nearly 38% of the way to its $100,000 goal.

“Every walker who joins, every dollar donated means more research, more people trained in lifesaving CPR, more medical breakthroughs and more champions for equitable health,” the association reported.

The walk will be 3 miles and will not require a registration fee. Participants are instead encouraged to collect money by promoting the personal fundraising page they will create during registration.

The Heart Walk team needs volunteers leading up to and on the day of the event; you can register here.

So far, Piedmont Athens has raised the most funds of any company, totaling $3,802.16. For more information on the upcoming fundraiser, visit heart.org.

Those interested in registering for or donating to the October event can do so on the Northeast Georgia Heart Walk website.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

