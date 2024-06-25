Piedmont expands virtual care access for Georgia patients

Piedmont is expanding its virtual care services for Georgia patients, the Atlanta-based health care system announced Thursday. The “on-demand” service features wait times of less than 10 minutes for video visits.

“Piedmont serves communities that comprise 80% of the state’s population and this new enhancement to on-demand allows us to continue to offer convenient and exceptional care to them, as well as more opportunities to all Georgians to get care in areas where they can’t get to a doctor’s office or clinic,” Piedmont chief health informatics officer Dr. Lacy Knight said in a news release.

Due to the pandemic, telehealth has risen in popularity over the past few years. According to the American Hospital Association, around 76% of U.S. hospitals offer the service, and nearly all Medicaid programs have some form of coverage for it. In 2021, 37% of U.S. adults used telemedicine, according to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At Piedmont, patients can visit virtually if they are experiencing a cough, the flu, upset stomach, allergies, rashes, earaches, infections or other minor ailments. Visiting requires entry into an online queue, which can be found here.

“We know that sickness doesn’t always occur during regular business hours. With this in mind, we have continued to transform health care to adapt to the needs of the people we serve,” Piedmont and QuickCare regional medical director Dr. Sathish Perumal said in a news release. “Our team of providers are available on-demand to provide the same quality care that the patient would receive as if they were at an in-person visit.”

The service is available 6 a.m.–9 p.m weekdays, and .7 a.m.–5 p.m. weekends.