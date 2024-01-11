Nurse creates app to help peers manage anxiety

While being a nurse can be fulfilling, it can also be challenging and taxing, especially when it comes to mental health and anxiety.

Thanks to Shannon McPeek — a neonatal ICU nurse who created a safe space for her and her peers to deal with anxiety — that stress might be a little easier to manage. McPeek was inspired to create the Operation Happy Nurse app after she “suffered from work-related anxiety.”

“I understood that I was going to have to deal with patient death; deal with difficult situations. But it’s a lot different when you start experiencing them. Nurses are also the last line of defense,” she said. “So in that, there’s a lot of pressure. So it was a slow buildup of anxiety that led to developing signs and symptoms of obsessive-compulsive disorder.”