Mediterranean diet ‘linked to improved cancer treatment response’

A new study out of England and the Netherlands has linked a Mediterranean diet — one of the healthiest diets in the world — to a positive response to immune checkpoint blockade.

According to the study, immune checkpoint blockade, or ICB, “has improved the survival of patients with advanced melanoma. Durable responses are observed for 40% to 60% of patients, depending on treatment regimens.”