Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Experts say these are the top 5 diets of 2022

caption arrowCaption
Mediterranean Diet , Named Best Diet for 2021.The ranking was announced by 'U.S. News and World Report' on Monday.It is the fourth year in a row that the Mediterranean diet has won the gold medal for best diet. .We've convened a panel of 24 experts who live and breathe diet, weight loss and obesity, Angela Haupt, Managing Editor, 'U.S. News & World Report,' via CNN.The Mediterranean diet calls for the reduction or elimination of processed foods.It is made up of mainly whole foodsincluding nuts, fruits and vegetables, whole grains, beans and lentils.The Mediterranean diet was also named the best plant-based diet.The DASH diet and the Flexitarian diet tied for silver in the best diet category

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago
With help from a panel of diet and nutrition experts, U.S. News unveils 2022 diet rankings

It’s the first of the year, so that means many people are resolving to eat healthier. Not all diet plans are created equal, however.

To help you decide which diet might be best for you, U.S. News & World Report — with help from a panel of diet, nutrition and health experts — annually ranks the best diets so you can narrow down your options.

ExploreNew 'green' Mediterranean diet better for weight loss, study shows

Best Diets 2022 cuts through the claims some diets make, such losing a lot of weight in a little time. Now in its 12th year, U.S. News’ rankings deliver the facts about and ranks 40 diets on a range of levels, from their heart healthiness to their likelihood to help you lose weight.

“Many of the diets, like WW (Weight Watchers), are household names, while others, like the DASH (dietary approaches to stop hypertension) diet, should be,” U.S. News wrote. “To create the latest edition of the rankings, U.S. News editors and reporters spent months winnowing potential additions to our diet roster and then mining medical journals, government reports and other resources to create in-depth profiles for those that made the cut.”

Each profile explains how the diet works, determines whether its claims add up, scrutinizes it for possible health risks — and let’s you know what it’s like to actually live on the diet.

Mediterranean diet

For the fifth year straight, the experts selected the Mediterranean diet as the best out there.

“There isn’t ‘a’ Mediterranean diet,” U.S. News wrote. “Greeks eat differently from Italians, who eat differently from the French and Spanish. But they share many of the same principles. Working with the Harvard School of Public Health and the World Health Organization, Oldways, a nonprofit food think tank in Boston, developed a consumer-friendly Mediterranean diet pyramid that offers guidelines on how to fill your plate — and maybe wineglass — the Mediterranean way.”

Pros: It’s nutritionally sound and includes diverse foods and flavors.

Cons: It takes some work and can be moderately pricey.

ExploreThe best diet to lose weight isn’t the Mediterranean diet, study says

DASH diet

Retaining its tie for second place was the DASH diet. It emphasizes the foods you’ve always been told to eat (fruits, veggies, whole grains, lean protein and low-fat dairy), which are high in blood pressure-deflating nutrients like potassium, calcium, protein and fiber. DASH discourages saturated fats, full-fat dairy, tropical oils and sugar-sweetened beverages.

“Following DASH also means capping sodium at 2,300 milligrams a day, which followers will eventually lower to about 1,500 milligrams,” U.S. News wrote.

Pros: It’s heart healthy and nutritionally sound.

Cons: It takes some work to stay on it, and is somewhat pricey.

ExploreCurious about the DASH diet? Here’s what to know

Flexitarian diet

Also staying tied for second place was the Flexitarian diet, which is a marriage of two words: flexible and vegetarian.

In her 2009 book “The Flexitarian Diet: The Mostly Vegetarian Way to Lose Weight, Be Healthier, Prevent Disease and Add Years to Your Life,” registered dietitian Dawn Jackson Blatner said you can be a vegetarian most of the time, but still enjoy a burger or steak when the urge hits.

“By eating more plants and less meat, it’s suggested that people who follow the diet will not only lose weight but can improve their overall health, lowering their rate of heart disease, diabetes and cancer, and live longer as a result,” the ranking states.

Pros: This diet is flexible and offers plenty of recipes.

Cons: The emphasis is on home cooking and lots of fruits and veggies, so it might be tough to maintain if you don’t like any of those things.

MIND diet

Breaking in to the top five this year was the MIND — Mediterranean-DASH intervention for neurodegenerative delay — diet.

The MIND diet takes two proven diets — DASH and Mediterranean — and focuses on the foods in each that specifically improve brain health, which might lower your risk of mental decline.

These diets provide fewer carbs than is recommended by government guidelines and are known to bring on quick weight loss,” U.S. News wrote.

Pros: MIND blends two proven healthy diets and might boost your brain power.

Cons: Details of the diet aren’t completely fleshed out, and there aren’t a lot of recipes and resources to help you along.

ExploreThe essential cooking ingredient that might extend your life

Mayo Clinic diet

Rounding out the top five is the Mayo Clinic diet, which helps you “recalibrate your eating habits, breaking bad ones and replacing them with good ones with the help of the Mayo Clinic’s unique food pyramid,” U.S. New wrote.

The pyramid emphasizes whole grains, fruits and vegetables, which have low energy density, so you can eat more but take in fewer calories.

“By sticking with the Mayo Clinic diet, you’re expected to shed 6 to 10 pounds in two weeks and continue losing 1 to 2 pounds weekly until you’ve hit your goal weight,” the ranking states.

Pros: This diet is nutritionally sound and can shape your diet.

Cons: It takes a lot of work and can be somewhat pricey.

You can research the other 35 diets on U.S. News & World Report’s website.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Study shows breastfeeding linked to lower heart disease, stroke risk
2h ago
Why your pet bearded dragon might make you sick
5h ago
‘Don’t weigh me’ cards now available to take to doctors
5h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top