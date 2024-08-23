Pulse

Medical examiner releases Richard Simmons’ cause of death

Injuries sustained two days earlier contribute to fitness guru’s death, report states

By Morayo Ogunbayo
1 hour ago

The Los Angeles county medical examiner has released the official cause of death for fitness guru Richard Simmons, who died July 13 at the age of 76.

The TV personality died from accidental traumatic injuries, with preexisting cardiovascular disease contributing, according to a news release.

The fitness instructor experienced a fall two days before his death and was found unresponsive on his bedroom floor after spending the previous day in bed. The matter has officially been ruled an accident, the release states.

According to his longtime housekeeper, Simmons said he felt dizzy after the fall. Family spokesperson Tom Estey told People in a statement the toxicology report came back negative other than for medications Simmons had been prescribed.

“The world has truly lost an angel,” Estey reportedly went on to say.

Last month, TMZ reported Simmons refused to seek medical attention after the fall.

The medical examiner’s office said their full medical report will be ready at the end of the month.

Over his life, Simmons produced dozens of fitness tapes, and love for his weight-loss methods spanned generations. Known for his memorable style and warm presence, his death spawned an outpouring of condolences.

After Simmons’ death, his brother, Lenny Simmons, told the magazine he did not want people to be sad.

“I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people’s lives. He truly cared about people,” the brother said. “He called, wrote and emailed thousands of people throughout his career to offer help.”

