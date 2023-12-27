How to stop your kid from terrorizing the family pet

Dear Kid Whisperer: I am writing for my dog and my child. My 3-year-old abuses my cocker spaniel. I’m sad for my dog and worried for my kid. My dog doesn’t bite, but I think she might if pushed too far. My son’s specialty is hitting my dog with various objects. We have talked to him over and over and the behavior has not improved. What’s left?

Answer: Talking to toddlers about behavior is like barking at dogs about geometry: not a good use of time, and it doesn’t make sense.

Toddlers don’t listen to words. They do notice action. Repeatedly using words with toddlers in the form of lectures or warnings is a particularly terrible idea. Instead, calmly empathize by echoing a Calm Signal (this sound or word or phrase is meant to supplant swearing) and take action.