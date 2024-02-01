Here are some good places to eat near Atlanta’s best-reviewed hospitals

Their menu can be found here.

Emory University Hospital

Emory University’s primary hospital campus, off Clifton Road, has also been ranked within the top 1% of U.S. hospitals for two years running. When it comes to finding good grub near the campus, there is one cafe that stands out.

A respite from hard days of studying for Emory’s college students, Bread Coffeehouse is cozy, inviting and full of delicious treats. Grab a cup of richly flavored coffee to give yourself a boost before starting your next shift, or order a tasty treat to wind down.

Piedmont Hospital

Piedmont Hospital is a two-time winner of Healthgrades’ America’s 100 Best Hospitals Award, earning it a spot among the nation’s top 2%. Some of the nearby eateries deserve their own praise, as well.

Those looking for a quick nibble will be glad to know there is a Chick-fil-A just around the corner, but there is also a bistro nearby that is a must visit. The Hive is a classy, inexpensive restaurant that has the capacity to host you for a quick lunch or for a gorgeous, private gathering.

Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital

Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital, which can be found off Peachtree Dunwoody Road, is a three-time Healthgrades America’s 100 Best Hospitals Award winner, ranking it among the country’s best 2%. Just down the street, Blue Moon Pizza is a classic Dunwoody haunt for anyone craving a proper pie. It’s cheap. It’s delicious. And, best of all for those short lunchbreaks, it’s fast.