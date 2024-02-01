Here are some good places to eat near Atlanta’s best-reviewed hospitals

Nothing works up an appetite quite like a long shift at the hospital. It’s hard, on-the-feet work that can really make you break a sweat. And Atlanta nurses work harder than most.
After all, nurses face far more than long hours and busy schedules. They deal with everything from burnout to workplace violence, all while working under a monumentally large staffing shortage. That’s why they deserve good food each day. Here are the best lunch spots that are in driving distance of Atlanta’s highest-rated hospitals.
Emory University Hospital Midtown
Ranked by Healthgrades as one of the best 1% of U.S. hospitals for two years running, Emory University’s Midtown facility is not just one of Georgia’s best hospitals. It’s one of the best in the nation. The facility has earned awards in everything from pulmonary care excellence to cranial neurosurgery. Those looking to grab a bite to eat near the hospital should consider Retro Grill Atlanta. From the Jerk Chicken Philly to the Retro Patty Melt, it’s a perfect lunchbreak pitstop.
Their menu can be found here.
Emory University Hospital
Emory University’s primary hospital campus, off Clifton Road, has also been ranked within the top 1% of U.S. hospitals for two years running. When it comes to finding good grub near the campus, there is one cafe that stands out.
A respite from hard days of studying for Emory’s college students, Bread Coffeehouse is cozy, inviting and full of delicious treats. Grab a cup of richly flavored coffee to give yourself a boost before starting your next shift, or order a tasty treat to wind down.
Piedmont Hospital
Piedmont Hospital is a two-time winner of Healthgrades’ America’s 100 Best Hospitals Award, earning it a spot among the nation’s top 2%. Some of the nearby eateries deserve their own praise, as well.
Those looking for a quick nibble will be glad to know there is a Chick-fil-A just around the corner, but there is also a bistro nearby that is a must visit. The Hive is a classy, inexpensive restaurant that has the capacity to host you for a quick lunch or for a gorgeous, private gathering.
Their menu can be found here.
Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital
Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital, which can be found off Peachtree Dunwoody Road, is a three-time Healthgrades America’s 100 Best Hospitals Award winner, ranking it among the country’s best 2%. Just down the street, Blue Moon Pizza is a classic Dunwoody haunt for anyone craving a proper pie. It’s cheap. It’s delicious. And, best of all for those short lunchbreaks, it’s fast.
About the Author