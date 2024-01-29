Visiting Nurse Health System celebrates 75th anniversary with fundraiser

“We believe everyone should have fair and equal access to healthcare at home, regardless of their zip code or financial circumstances,” Dorothy M. Davis, president and CEO of Visiting Nurse Health System, said in a news release.

“What began as two nurses serving Fulton and DeKalb counties, we serve 57 counties caring for nearly 15,000 patients each year,” she added. “Having the privilege of caring for patients in their own homes, we have the unique ability to see patient’s needs beyond healthcare, including the social determinants of health such as food, transportation, housing, and social isolation.”

Since its formation in 1948, Visiting Nurse has provided care for nearly 2 million patients and caregivers across Georgia.

“Every single person is growing older each day, and we all deserve the opportunity to age with dignity, in our homes,” Jimmy Carlos, chairman of Visiting Nurse’s Healthcare Champions Committee, said in the news release. “I am a Healthcare Champion and active supporter of Visiting Nurse Health System because I believe in its mission of providing healthcare and aging at home for everyone. Without Visiting Nurse, many Georgians would be without care.”

The 75th anniversary breakfast fundraiser will be hosted by Attack the Glass president and CEO Nzinga “Zing” Shaw and WABE’s “Closer Look” radio host Rose Scott.

The money raised from the event will help Visiting Nurse Health System continue to serve thousands of Georgia patients and caregivers each year.