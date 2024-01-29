Healthgrades picks Georgia’s best hospitals for gastrointestinal care

Georgia’s hospitals collectively earned 44 Specialty State Ranking Awards from Healthgrades this year. The health care industry information provider ranks the nation’s hospitals annually, honoring the best of the best with an award for their quality of care in certain specialties.
When ranking Georgia’s best hospitals for gastrointestinal care, five medical facilities ultimately earned a mention.
Adventhealth Redmond
Healthgrades ranked Rome’s Adventhealth Redmond as the best hospital in Georgia for gastrointestinal care. The facility was honored with an America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award this year, as well as last year. As such, Adventhealth Redmond has been considered among the top 5% of hospitals in the nation for two years running. The facility also took home an America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Care Award this year and in 2023, as well as an America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Surgery Award for 2024.
Emory Johns Creek Hospital
Atlanta area’s Emory Johns Creek Hospital earned second place in the rankings. A fellow recipient of an America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award in both 2023 and 2024, the Johns Creek facility remains among the nation’s best hospitals. This year, its Gastrointestinal Care Excellence Award rocketed it up to the second highest spot among Georgia’s specialty care facilities.
Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital
Atlanta’s Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital earned the Emory name more high praise this year by ranking third. Emory Saint Joseph’s took home an America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Surgery Award back in 2022, as well as an America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Care Award in 2022 and 2023. Healthgrades has also ranked the facility among the nation’s top 2% of hospitals for three years running.
Piedmont Hospital
Atlanta’s Piedmont Hospital is the fourth best. It’s a back-to-back recipient of an America’s 100 Best Hospitals Award, as well as a three-time winner of an America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award.
Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center
The health care system’s sister campus, Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center, ranked in fifth place. It was ranked as one of the top 5% best hospitals in the country for both 2022 and 2023, and the facility earned a 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award.
