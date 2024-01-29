Healthgrades picks Georgia’s best hospitals for gastrointestinal care

Emory Johns Creek Hospital

Atlanta area’s Emory Johns Creek Hospital earned second place in the rankings. A fellow recipient of an America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award in both 2023 and 2024, the Johns Creek facility remains among the nation’s best hospitals. This year, its Gastrointestinal Care Excellence Award rocketed it up to the second highest spot among Georgia’s specialty care facilities.

Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital

Atlanta’s Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital earned the Emory name more high praise this year by ranking third. Emory Saint Joseph’s took home an America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Surgery Award back in 2022, as well as an America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Care Award in 2022 and 2023. Healthgrades has also ranked the facility among the nation’s top 2% of hospitals for three years running.

Piedmont Hospital

Atlanta’s Piedmont Hospital is the fourth best. It’s a back-to-back recipient of an America’s 100 Best Hospitals Award, as well as a three-time winner of an America’s 250 Best Hospitals Award.

Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center

The health care system’s sister campus, Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center, ranked in fifth place. It was ranked as one of the top 5% best hospitals in the country for both 2022 and 2023, and the facility earned a 2023 Patient Safety Excellence Award.