Go back in time at this Renaissance castle now open in Georgia

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago
Uhuburg Castle opened in May just a couple of miles from Helen, the Bavarian-themed city in northeast Georgia

The height of the Renaissance took place more than 200 years before the first settlers landed on Georgia’s shores. That’s why we’ve had to travel to Europe to visit some of the amazing castles built during that period.

Until now.

Now you can go back in time by driving only a couple of hours north of Atlanta, thanks to Bob and Janine Marthai, and their daughter Naomi.

Uhuburg Castle opened last month just a couple of miles from Helen, the Bavarian-themed city in northeast Georgia.

Pronounced “ooo-hoo-berg,” the castle is named “for the largest owl in the world, the Eurasian Owl. In German, this owl is named Uhu, and uhu translates to Eagle Owl in English. Burg is the German word for castle. Thus, the English translation of the German term Uhuburg is Eagle Owl Castle,” its website states.

The Marthais began construction on their castle in 2009, when the cornerstone was laid on the east gatehouse slab. Fourteen years later, Uhuburg now has 12 towers, one turret, three gatehouses, an eight-story lookout tower, great hall, cloistered walls with rampart and lower walkways, 10 guest chambers, two apartments, a master chamber, tropical atrium, grotto and two acres of courtyard gardens.

You know, just a typical Renaissance castle. In Georgia.

The castle is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends. Admission costs $35 for adults ages 13-64; $30 for seniors 65 and older and for military personnel; and $25 for ages 3-12.

You can explore the castle and grounds at your own pace or let one of the Marthais be your personal guide.

Upcoming events include Intro to Falconry with Buster Brown on June 17, and Swordsmanship with Danial & Donny on July 15.

The venue is accepting bookings for celebrations and photo shoots, and will soon be taking reservations to stay in one of the castle chambers.

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 22 years.

