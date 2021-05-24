ajc logo
X

Consumer Reports’ best sunscreen of 2021 is only $4 from Walmart

Combined ShapeCaption
Sunscreen Chemicals May Be Unsafe, FDA Reports The Food and Drug Administration has said that sunscreen chemicals may be absorbed into people’s bloodstreams. A study in ‘The Journal of the American Medical Association’ found that only cream sunscreen met the FDA's absorption level limits. The FDA states that sunscreens with active ingredients that absorb into the circulatory system at levels greater than 0.5 nanograms per milliliter are a potential risk. Despite the findings, sunscreen remains on

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
May 24, 2021
One lotion and two sprays score well enough to be recommended

We know we’re supposed to wear sunscreen whenever we go outside, but some of us need a reminder — such as a sunburn from driving four hours with your arm out the car window.

Not all sunscreens are created equal, however, and Consumer Reports put 48 of them to test to determine which offer the best protections. One lotion and two sprays scored well enough to be recommended, while a few others provided adequate protection.

ExploreFDA study sheds more light on safety of sunscreen chemicals

“Keep in mind, though, that using any sunscreen on exposed skin is better than no sunscreen when you’re spending time outdoors,” Consumer Reports wrote.

In 2017, the latest year for which incidence data are available, the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported melanomas of the skin were the fifth most common form of cancer in Georgia, with a rate of 26.3 per 100,000 people.

Although Consumer Reports models its testing protocols on the one the Food and Drug Administration requires sunscreen manufacturers to use, it develops its own methodology to identify differences in performance and give consumers a comparative evaluation.

“We buy the sunscreens for our tests off the shelf, the way consumers would,” said Susan Booth, the project leader for sunscreen testing. “We use three samples, preferably with different lot numbers, of each product.” All the products were tested for SPF and UVA protection.

To check SPF, a standard amount of sunscreen was applied to a 2x3-inch spot on panelists’ backs. After the participants soaked in water, smaller sections of the sunscreen area were exposed to five to six intensities of UV light from a sun simulator. The resulting SPF ratings — excellent to poor — reflected each product’s effectiveness after water immersion and were based on an average of Consumer Reports’results for each sunscreen. A score for variation from SPF — which measured how closely a sunscreen’s tested SPF matched the SPF on the label — was also assigned.

ExploreEverything you need to know about skin cancer and how to prevent it

“To test for UVA protection, we smear sunscreen on plastic plates, pass UV light through, and measure the amount of UVA and UVB rays that are absorbed. That information is used to calculate our UVA score,” Consumer Reports wrote.

So, which sunscreens rated high enough to be recommended?

Consumer Reports recommended Equate (Walmart) Sport SPF 50, which is only $4 for an 8 ounce bottle.

The two sprays on the recommended list were Hawaiian Tropic Island Sport Spray SPF 30 ($9 on Amazon.com) and Alba Botanica Hawaiian Coconut Clear Spray SPF 50 ($10 on Amazon.com).

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 21 years.

Editors' Picks
What did Jeff Dauler say about Davi Crimmins getting fired from the Bert Show?19h ago
Updates on Braves prospects in Gwinnett
12h ago
Standing-room-only tickets on sale for Freddie Freeman’s return
2h ago
Rivian opponents challenge $700M in local tax breaks for EV maker
3h ago
Rivian opponents challenge $700M in local tax breaks for EV maker
3h ago
As staffing crisis grows, Cobb turns to employee bonuses and private contractors
The Latest
What to do if your sunburn starts to peel
1h ago
5 highest paying nursing jobs right now
21h ago
10 ways to prevent a hot car death
22h ago
Featured
Police said a Buford charitable organization was really an undercover illegal gambling operation.

Credit: Chris Joyner

Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling
Juneteenth so far only partially embraced by private sector
Georgia officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top