Anger management tips for nurses working in a frustrating environment

“Feeling angry can sometimes cause you to react impulsively, something that could negatively impact you at work,” Benjamin said. “When you start to feel angry, take a step away from the situation. Try to do something that can help you calm down, such as taking a big deep breath or going for a walk. This could help you gain perspective and prevent you from reacting in an unprofessional manner.”

One of the greatest thing you can do to help curb anger issues at work is to practice self care.

“As nurses, we are always taking care of others,” she said. “It’s imperative that we take the time to take care of ourselves, too. Self-care is essential for managing your emotions, and stress and maintaining your overall well-being. These can include any hobby or activity that brings you joy such as exercising, taking a bubble bath, baking cookies or practicing relaxation techniques. Prioritizing self-care can help you reduce stress and promote a more positive outlook, which can ultimately help you manage your anger more effectively.

“While managing your anger at work can be challenging, it is a crucial skill for nurses to learn. We all have emotions, we just need to be able to identify them, recognize when they’re problematic, and resolve them before they become an issue. Take note of these six tips on how to manage your anger and share it with a fellow nurse, because we all could benefit from this, especially in a world of burnout.”