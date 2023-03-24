X

Anger management tips for nurses working in a frustrating environment

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
25 minutes ago

Nurses are facing record-high burnout and nationwide staffing shortages, making frustrations high in the workplace. Workers in a health care setting are also 16 time more likely to experience violence — be it emotional, verbal, sexual or physical — than other service workers, Health Careers reported. From the present dangers to the stress of overabundant responsibilities that modern nurses are facing, it’s enough to make one irritable.

According to Sandra Thomas, PhD, RN, FAAN, the most common triggers for anger in nurses are feeling overwhelmed, not being respected, feeling blamed by physicians, feeling powerless, feeling moral distress, not feeling supported and not feeling heard.

ExploreNurse on vacation saves wounded man

Alice Benjamin, MSN, told Nurse.org that step one of managing stress and anger at work as a nurse is to recognize your triggers.

“In a healthcare setting, there may be multiple triggers including patients, colleagues, or administrative issues,” she told Nure.org. “If you can identify the triggers that cause your anger, it can help you anticipate and manage your emotions before they escalate. "

Step two is to give yourself a break.

“Feeling angry can sometimes cause you to react impulsively, something that could negatively impact you at work,” Benjamin said. “When you start to feel angry, take a step away from the situation. Try to do something that can help you calm down, such as taking a big deep breath or going for a walk. This could help you gain perspective and prevent you from reacting in an unprofessional manner.”

Explore5 foods a longevity expert eats to stay 20 years younger

One of the greatest thing you can do to help curb anger issues at work is to practice self care.

“As nurses, we are always taking care of others,” she said. “It’s imperative that we take the time to take care of ourselves, too. Self-care is essential for managing your emotions, and stress and maintaining your overall well-being. These can include any hobby or activity that brings you joy such as exercising, taking a bubble bath, baking cookies or practicing relaxation techniques. Prioritizing self-care can help you reduce stress and promote a more positive outlook, which can ultimately help you manage your anger more effectively.

“While managing your anger at work can be challenging, it is a crucial skill for nurses to learn. We all have emotions, we just need to be able to identify them, recognize when they’re problematic, and resolve them before they become an issue. Take note of these six tips on how to manage your anger and share it with a fellow nurse, because we all could benefit from this, especially in a world of burnout.”

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Chris Savas

A comprehensive guide to 2023 metro Atlanta farmers markets19h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

OPINION: An early test for Lt. Gov. Burt Jones - the family business or the state...
3h ago

Credit: David Goldman

OPINION: Geechee descendants deserve input on Sapelo land deals
3h ago

Former Gov. Roy Barnes sues Cobb County over zoning dispute
17h ago

Former Gov. Roy Barnes sues Cobb County over zoning dispute
17h ago

Credit: AP

Lawsuit: Slurs, coercion at BBQ chain with racist history
19h ago
The Latest

Adderall, antibiotics and flu medicine are becoming harder to find
14h ago
5 songs about nurses you likely have never heard
14h ago
Trauma nurse: How to become a critical part of the ER
22h ago
Featured

Credit: Chris Savas

A comprehensive guide and map: 2023 metro Atlanta farmers markets
19h ago
Go Atlanta: Canceled festivals, Humble Pie review and Jack Black filming in Atlanta
Capitol Recap: Kemp acts quickly to sign bill limiting care for Georgia trans kids
2h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top