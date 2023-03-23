5 foods a longevity expert eats to stay 20 years younger

BreakingNews
Aging in Atlanta
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Longevity expert Dr. Mark Hyman eats five particular foods every day. According to the 63-year-old doctor with over a quarter million TikTok followers, cruciferous vegetables, olive oil, nuts, berries and green tea are the secret to aging well, living longer and reducing the risk of chronic disease.

Dr. Hyman told his TikTok followers that eating these foods each day has made him biologically 20 years younger. It’s a concept that Dr. Hyman explains in his best-selling book “Young Forever: The Secrets to Living Your Longest, Healthiest Life,” Fortune Well reported.

While Dr. Hyman also stresses the importance of socialization, exercise and stress management, it’s these five foods that can have a huge impact on how we age.

Cruciferous vegetables, which include broccoli, Brussels sprouts, kale and cabbage, are great for reducing inflammation. These foods are rich in phytonutrients, magnesium, folate and fiber. That’s why Dr. Hyman eats one to two cups of cruciferous vegetables per day.

“All that stuff contains compounds that activate the cellular detoxification pathways that optimize your mineral status,” the longevity expert said on TikTok.

Olive oil is high in healthy fats, which are chock full of antioxidants that can reduce heart disease.

“Good fats are good for you,” Dr. Hyman said. “You need to make sure you get lots of good fats, and olive oil is a great way to do it.”

From cashews to almonds to walnuts, nuts can help reduce the risk for diabetes. Rich in fiber, these foods also make wonderful snacks.

Blueberries and blackberries are significant sources of antioxidants and phytochemicals. Dr. Hyman said these nutrients can “activate longevity pathways.” Berries are also great for gut health and fighting inflammation.

Dr. Hyman said green tea is critical to his health, as it can reduce oxidative stress. This is largely due to the catechins found in green tea.

