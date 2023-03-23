5 foods a longevity expert eats to stay 20 years younger

“All that stuff contains compounds that activate the cellular detoxification pathways that optimize your mineral status,” the longevity expert said on TikTok.

Olive oil is high in healthy fats, which are chock full of antioxidants that can reduce heart disease.

“Good fats are good for you,” Dr. Hyman said. “You need to make sure you get lots of good fats, and olive oil is a great way to do it.”

From cashews to almonds to walnuts, nuts can help reduce the risk for diabetes. Rich in fiber, these foods also make wonderful snacks.

Blueberries and blackberries are significant sources of antioxidants and phytochemicals. Dr. Hyman said these nutrients can “activate longevity pathways.” Berries are also great for gut health and fighting inflammation.

Dr. Hyman said green tea is critical to his health, as it can reduce oxidative stress. This is largely due to the catechins found in green tea.