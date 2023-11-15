ANA president says nursing crisis has reached breaking point

American Nurses Association president Jennifer Mensik Kennedy, PhD, RN, recently penned an op-ed in which the health care leader claimed that the ongoing nurse staffing crisis has hit a major breaking point.

According to the American Nurses Foundation’s Pulse on the Nation’s Nurses Survey Series: Annual Assessment Survey, a three-year assessment of over 12,000 nurses completed in Nov. 2022, burnout and workplace violence both remain key issues nationwide.

“The nurse staffing crisis is an urgent pain point for the country’s more than 5 million nurses, for patients, and for the entire health care system,” Kennedy wrote in The Hill. “In the last year, nurses have taken action to demand solutions to insufficient staffing levels, burnout, workplace violence and low wages, at both the state and national level. While this crisis is not new, the proverbial breaking point has arrived.”