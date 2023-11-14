Athens hospital announces second annual Holly Jolly Holiday Party

Atlanta-based health care system Piedmont announced on Friday that Piedmont Athens Regional will host the second annual Holly Jolly Holiday Party on Nov. 28. The festive celebration will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. inside the hospital’s main tower.

Issuing an invitation to the community, Piedmont stated in a news release that this year’s Holly Jolly Holiday Party will have something for everyone interested in participating in the holiday kickoff.

“We are so excited to hold this event again this year and hope that it continues to grow and bring our community closer together to celebrate the holidays,” Tammy Gilland, director of community relations for Piedmont Athens Regional, said in a news release. “It is so much fun to see families enjoying time together, getting their pictures taken with Santa and Hairy Dawg, doing crafts, and having some hot chocolate and cookies.”

The Holly Jolly Holiday Party is free, and free parking will be available within the Talmadge Visitors Parking Deck and the Medical Services Building parking lot. While not required, Piedmont asked for RSVPs to be sent here no later than Nov. 20.

Children visiting the event can meet Santa, as well as the University of Georgia’s mascot Hairy Dawg. Piedmont Athens Regional CEO Michael Burnett will light the holiday tree, kicking off the event. The Holly Jolly Holiday Party will feature face painting, holiday craft booths and Coca-Cola’s Christmas truck will be there to offer visitors free coke samples. New this year, the event will also feature a Secret Santa Shop. Visitors can shop for presents inside, which range from $1 to $5.

“The Holly Jolly Holiday Party is a fun, relaxed way for the community to get to know Piedmont Athens Regional and how we are creating real change in the way people interact with their healthcare providers,” Gilland said.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

