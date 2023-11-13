Two Atlanta hospitals ranked among top 5 employers for working parents

“Our 100 Best Companies are going the extra mile to create inclusive work environments for their parents and caregivers,” Subha V. Barry, president of Seramount, said in the report. “In addition to gender-neutral parental leave, organizations are upping their benefit offerings to cover necessities like childcare and sick-child care. Not only that, they recognize that this generation of workers will likely have to care for a sick family member at some point and are providing the support to do so. We are proud to honor these forward-thinking companies.”

On average, the 100 best companies offer 11 weeks of fully paid parental leave for full-time employees. A total 39% of those companies subsidize everyday childcare, 72% subsidize sick-child care, 85% offer caregiving leave, 89% reimburse fertility procedures and 94% of the companies have policies in place to support workplace mental health.

To be considered as one of the 100 best companies for families, businesses had to meet hundreds of criteria.

“The 2023 Seramount 100 Best Companies application includes more than 300 questions related to leave policies, workforce representation, benefits, childcare, advancement programs, flexibility, and more,” according to a press release from Seramount. “It surveys the availability and usage of these programs, as well as the accountability of the many managers who oversee them. The names of applicants that do not make the list are kept confidential. Company profiles and data come from submitted applications and reflect 2022 data.”

Cincinnati’s Bon Secours Mercy Health, New York City’s Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and NYU Langone Health also made the list this year.