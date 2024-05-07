Alexandria (Allie) Ellington, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton

Working in critical care units can be emotional enough when the patient is a stranger. But it’s a different level of emotion when caring for a friend and former colleague.

That was the situation for Alexandria (Allie) Ellington, a critical care nurse at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton Hospital.

Ellington was caring for a patient who had undergone a traumatic emergency cesarean delivery, and her baby would not survive. She lost a significant amount of blood and was placed on a ventilator. The mom did not know the condition of her newborn.

Although the patient was a friend, nurse director Jennifer Flynt said Ellington remained calm and kept her composure while focusing on the woman’s needs.

That’s one reason Ellington was presented with an AJC Nurse Excellence Award on Tuesday afternoon. About 800 nurses were nominated, with 10 being honored.

“Allie demonstrated respectful compassion, impacting life’s most sacred moment by attempting to keep the patient calm, holding her hand, and supporting her spiritual and emotional needs as the patient was transitioning from a sedated state and learning that her baby would not survive,” Flynt wrote in nominating Ellington for the award.

When the dad brought the baby into the room, Ellington made sure the parents had meaningful time together before the baby died.

“When they first brought the baby into the room, I had to step out for a minute,” Ellington remembered. “I was training a new nurse that day, and we were both crying. My director stepped in and helped the patient while I took a minute (to grieve).”

Flynt said Ellington “truly embodies and upholds the core values of nursing” and inspires others in the hospital.

Ellington, 27, grew up in a family of nurses but wasn’t sure she wanted to follow that career path. She changed her mind after shadowing a few medical professionals during high school.

Now in her sixth year of nursing, Ellington has always worked in critical care and has been at the Braselton hospital for almost two years. She and her husband, Gerald, live in Hoschton.

“I am glad I chose (nursing),” she said. “It is rewarding every day, especially in the unit I work in, and I think that’s why I like it. You get the sickest of the sickest patients, and then you get to see how they make these big recoveries, and it’s really rewarding.”