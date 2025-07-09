Aces star A'ja Wilson injures her right wrist on a drive to the basket vs. the Liberty

NEW YORK (AP) — Las Vegas star A'ja Wilson injured her right wrist on a drive to the basket Tuesday night against the New York Liberty and left the game midway through the second quarter.
The three-time MVP had a quiet first half before getting hurt with 4:13 left in the period. Wilson drove down the lane and landed awkwardly. She was on the floor for a few minutes as her Aces teammates rushed over to her side. Wilson got up and walked to the Las Vegas bench to an ovation from the Barclays Center crowd.
Wilson made the first of two free throws — her only point of the half. She departed with 2:22 left in the half and headed to the locker room. She missed all three of her shot attempts but had four rebounds and two assists.
She didn't come out for second-half warmups and the team said she was out for the remainder of the contest.
Wilson came in averaging 21.9 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
Earlier in the night, Wilson was selected by Caitlin Clark to play on her team at the All-Star Game on July 19 in Indianapolis.
___
Keep Reading
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Make it two: Dream’s Rhyne Howard joins Allisha Gray as WNBA All-Star
Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard's scoring is down a bit from the past two years, but her improved all-around game earned her a reserve spot in the WNBA All-Star Game
Featured
Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC
Burt Jones loans himself $10M to launch bid for Georgia governor
Flush with $14 million in a campaign account, Jones is vying to become the GOP front-runner — and land President Donald Trump’s endorsement.
Could DC Comics be Georgia’s new resident superheroes?
James Gunn first came to metro Atlanta in 2016 when he directed “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.″ He fell in love with the area, so he bought a home in Fayette County in 2018.
Georgia Tech pulls from SEC school for new athletic director
Ryan Alpert, 37, will come to Atlanta from Tennessee, where he is currently the deputy athletics director and chief operating officer.