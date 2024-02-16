Willis won’t return to witness stand for 2nd day of testimony

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis won’t take the witness stand this morning as expected. Anna Cross, counsel for her office, just told Judge Scott McAfee that they don’t have any questions for her, ending her testimony that kicked off Thursday afternoon and included fiery exchanges with defense counsel.

Judge Scott McAfee’s courtroom is again packed for the second day of the pivotal hearing in the Fulton County election interference case.

Some VIP spectators have returned including defendants David Shafer and Trevian Kutti. Former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin, AME Bishop Reginald Jackson and former DeKalb CEO Vernon Jones are also present.