VP Harris to headline Juneteenth party during Tuesday Atlanta visit

Vice President Kamala Harris will headline a Juneteenth Block Party for her reelection bid during a stop in Atlanta on Tuesday, her second visit to Georgia’s capital in less than a week.

The vice president will attend the party shortly after she holds a conversation with Quavo at the hip-hop star’s summit to stop gun violence. The Juneteenth event will also launch the opening of a new campaign office in Atlanta, officials said.

Harris has had a steady presence in Georgia as she and President Joe Biden fight to keep the state in the Democratic column after their narrow victory over Donald Trump in 2020. The Republican’s campaign also views Georgia as a November imperative.