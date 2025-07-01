“I’m certainly fielding phone calls from folks across the state that are asking that same question,” he said. “And it’s just too early for me to figure out.”

Duncan, an opinion columnist for the AJC, has had an ideological disagreements with Georgia Republicans.

Last year, he spoke at the Democratic National Convention in support of Vice President Kamala Harris, prompting state Republicans to “expel” him from the party.

“I’m certainly not going to run as a Republican,” he said about his political future.

Duncan said the time he spent last year exploring a run for president as a candidate on the “No Labels” ticket taught him a lot.

“I learned a lot in the No Labels process when I was being courted to potentially run for president as a moderate or independent. There just isn’t a viable lane there,” he said.

Duncan voiced his frustration with the Trump-backed “big, beautiful bill” moving through the U.S. Senate. It is estimated by the Congressional Budget Office that it would add to the nation’s deficit by $2.8 trillion.

“Let’s remember where we where we started this budget conversation,” he said. “On the campaign trail Donald Trump (said he was) not going to add to our deficit.”

The bill advanced over the weekend as Senate Republicans raced to meet their self-imposed July 4 deadline.

Over the weekend, U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, R-NC, announced that he would vote against the bill and retire from the Senate at the end of this term. That came after a furious Trump threatened to run a primary opponent against him.

Duncan said he related to Tillis’ plight.

“I think Thom Tillis got to the point that I got to several years ago, and that there’s just no place in the Republican Party for somebody that’s willing to call balls and strikes.”

Later in the podcast, producer Natalie Mendenhall interviewed AJC reporter Michelle Baruchman about the new state laws going into effect on July 1st.

