Juneteenth is a federal and state holiday in Georgia, and many local governments are closed on Monday, June 19 as well.

Most banks are closed, and so is the postal service, so regular mail will not take place on Monday.

Here is a selected list of local governments in metro Atlanta that are closed Monday, June 19.

City of Atlanta

Clayton County

Cobb County

DeKalb County

Fulton County

Gwinnett County