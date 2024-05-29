US Rep. Lucy McBath says she’s open to 2026 bid for Georgia governor

McBath this month demolished two Democratic challengers to win the party’s nomination for a west Atlanta-based district, the third newly reconfigured congressional territory she’s carried in the past four years after Republicans redrew district boundaries.

Many leaders from both parties see McBath as a likely candidate to seek higher office in 2026, when the race for governor and every other statewide constitutional post is on the ballot. Other potential Democratic contenders include former state Sen. Jason Carter, the party’s 2014 gubernatorial nominee, and DeKalb County Chief Executive Officer Michael Thurmond.

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The maneuvering among Republicans, by contrast, is well underway. Attorney General Chris Carr and Lt. Gov. Burt Jones are both positioning themselves for runs, though they aren’t expected to announce until after the November election.

Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger are also in the mix for a bid for governor or a challenge against Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, who will be up for another six-year term.

McBath, whose teenage son’s shooting death led her to run for office, had particularly cutting words for Jones’ stalled proposal to pay teachers a $10,000 stipend to carry firearms in public school classrooms.

“It’s absolutely ludicrous and very frightening that we would advocate that our teachers be armed here in the state of Georgia,” McBath said.

“I can tell you every teacher I’ve spoken with, every family member — in particular every mother that I’ve spoken with — they are scared to death and think that is the most atrocious idea ever. There are other ways to keep our children safe in schools.”

Here are more takeaways from McBath’s conversation:

On President Joe Biden’s struggles in Georgia polls:

“Personally I’m excited about this administration. We still have a ways to go. But I think in November it will come down to a matter of all that this administration has accomplished. … I do believe that voters are fatigued. How could they not be fatigued? Not only just with everything that’s been happening politically, but we’re still coming through COVID, so psychologically, emotionally, people are still trying to put their lives back together. But I truly believe that at the end of the day in November, people will understand and know that the Biden-Harris administration has provided quality for them.”

On the impact of pending criminal charges against former President Donald Trump:

“There are a lot of voters that are really weighing in very heavily as to what this decision means. There are a lot of voters that are looking for someone to be ethically and morally a person they can trust in the White House, and I believe a lot of people are going to take heed as to what this decision is going to mean in the fall. There are a lot of individuals I have spoken with that have even said to me, ‘I may never be a lifelong Democrat, but I’m seriously weighing and contemplating voting for Biden because he is morally and ethically a good human being.’ ”

On her plans to step up her role as a Biden surrogate:

“Sometimes we say that as leaders in our communities we are the best microphones, the best individuals to really help tell the community what this administration has done.”