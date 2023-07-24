Lucy McBath fends off two challengers in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath prevailed over two challengers in the Democratic primary in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District.
Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC
Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC
McBath, the former Delta flight attendant who became a gun control activist after her son was murdered in 2012, now is the favorite to win a fourth term in Congress. She will face Republican Jeff Criswell in the November election in a newly drawn district that is both majority Black and Democratic-leaning.
McBath bested State Rep. Mandisha A. Thomas and Cobb County Commissioner Jerica Richardson, the other Democrats on the primary ballot.
About the Author
Editors' Picks
Credit: CP Group / Healey Weatherholtz Properties
The Latest