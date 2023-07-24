Politics

Lucy McBath fends off two challengers in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, speaks during a news conference on regional transportation and infrastructure at the Curiosity Lab in Peachtree Corners on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

By
1 hour ago

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath prevailed over two challengers in the Democratic primary in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District.

Congresswoman Lucy McBath arrives at the Gwinnett County celebration of a $20 million grant awarded to transform the transit center just west of Gwinnett Place Mall on Monday, July 24, 2023. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

McBath, the former Delta flight attendant who became a gun control activist after her son was murdered in 2012, now is the favorite to win a fourth term in Congress. She will face Republican Jeff Criswell in the November election in a newly drawn district that is both majority Black and Democratic-leaning.

McBath bested State Rep. Mandisha A. Thomas and Cobb County Commissioner Jerica Richardson, the other Democrats on the primary ballot.

Tia Mitchell is the AJC’s Washington correspondent. In this role, she writes about Georgia’s congressional delegation, campaigns, elections and the impact that decisions made in D.C. have on residents of the Peach State.

