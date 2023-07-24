Lucy McBath fends off two challengers in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath prevailed over two challengers in the Democratic primary in Georgia’s 6th Congressional District.

McBath, the former Delta flight attendant who became a gun control activist after her son was murdered in 2012, now is the favorite to win a fourth term in Congress. She will face Republican Jeff Criswell in the November election in a newly drawn district that is both majority Black and Democratic-leaning.