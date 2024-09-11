U.S. House members pause to honor Georgia school shooting victims

WASHINGTON — Members of Georgia’s congressional delegation gathered on the U.S. House floor Wednesday to honor the four people killed in a mass shooting at Apalachee High School.

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, whose district includes Winder where the shooting occurred, led the observance by reading out the names of the two 14-year-old students and two teachers who died. Collins, a Republican from Jackson, also noted that nine others were treated for injuries and countless others were affected.

“Mr. Speaker, I just ask that our colleagues join us for a moment of silence to reflect and remember those people that lost their lives, their family and those people that are still healing from this incident,” he said.