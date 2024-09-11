U.S. House members pause to honor Georgia school shooting victims

Breaking: Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw terminated, replaced by CFO
Members of Georgia's congressional delegation gathered Wednesday on the U.S. House floor to honor the victims of the mass shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder.

1 hour ago

WASHINGTON — Members of Georgia’s congressional delegation gathered on the U.S. House floor Wednesday to honor the four people killed in a mass shooting at Apalachee High School.

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, whose district includes Winder where the shooting occurred, led the observance by reading out the names of the two 14-year-old students and two teachers who died. Collins, a Republican from Jackson, also noted that nine others were treated for injuries and countless others were affected.

“Mr. Speaker, I just ask that our colleagues join us for a moment of silence to reflect and remember those people that lost their lives, their family and those people that are still healing from this incident,” he said.

Twelve of the state’s 14 House members stood alongside Collins at the lectern, making a rare show of bipartisanship on the floor. Democratic Reps. Hank Johnson and David Scott were the only two who were not present.

While lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have offered condolences and support in the aftermath of the worst school shooting in Georgia’s history, they have disagreed on the role government should play in preventing similar tragedies. Republicans have talked about boosting funding for mental health care and making schools more secure, while Democrats say the focus should be on new regulations that limit access to firearms.

Immediately after Georgia’s lawmakers gathered, members from Texas held a moment of silence to honor a police officer from Dallas who was recently killed in the line of duty.

