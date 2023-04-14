UGA poll: Trump remains clear favorite among likely GOP voters in Georgia

In a hypothetical head-to-head matchup, DeSantis fared slightly better. He trailed Trump 51-41, with about 8% of respondents undecided. The Florida governor fared best among Republicans with college or graduate degrees.

Still, the poll pointed to misgivings toward Trump that could dog his comeback bid. While 85% of Republican voters say they’ll back Trump if he’s the nominee, 6% say they’ll cast their ballot for a Democrat, 3% will side with a third-party candidate and 2% will skip the vote altogether.

The poll was conducted by the University of Georgia’s School of Public and International Affairs between April 2-7 and 10-13 and involved 983 likely Republican primary voters. The margin of error is 3.1 percentage points.

The results showed Trump’s continued sway over Georgia Republican voters despite major setbacks in the state — and a desire by influential activists and elected officials to back an alternative without the political and legal baggage that Trump carries.

Trump’s narrow 2020 defeat to Joe Biden made him the first Republican nominee to lose Georgia since 1988. His campaign to oust Gov. Brian Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and other Republican incumbents ended in humiliating defeats for Trump-backed challengers.

Herschel Walker, recruited by Trump to run for U.S. Senate last year, lost after a disastrous campaign. And Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is considering whether to seek criminal charges against Trump over his attempt to overturn his Georgia loss.

Kemp, whose approval ratings notched a new high after winning a second term in 2022, was not included in the poll. He has ruled out a 2024 run for president, though he’s sought other ways to influence the White House race.

The poll found that DeSantis is the preferred second choice for a plurality of likely Georgia GOP voters, with 37% saying they’d back him. About 17% of respondents viewed Trump as their second choice, while 10% picked Haley as their backup, and 7% chose Pence.

Both DeSantis and Trump scored highly with Georgia Republicans, each notching favorability ratings among 80%. Trump had slightly higher negative ratings than DeSantis, with 18% of Republicans giving him an unfavorable review compared to 12% for the Florida governor.

About 60% of likely GOP voters say they have favorable opinions of Haley and Pence, while U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, who entered the race this week, has a 45% positive rating. Another 43% of Georgia GOP voters say they don’t know enough about the South Carolina lawmaker to form an opinion.

Republican voters were more divided over their top priorities for their presidential nominee. About one-third say it’s most important to approve a candidate who can beat Biden in 2024, while 46% say they want someone who shares their stances on major issues. Roughly 20% of GOP voters value both equally.