As he fights NYC charges, Trump calls for Fulton “fake case” to be dropped

A Willis spokesman declined to comment.

The Raffensperger call prompted Willis, a Democrat, to launch an inquiry into whether Trump and his allies criminally interfered in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election. The probe has since expanded to include the appointment of a slate of “alternate” electors, falsehood-filled testimony Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and others delivered to Georgia lawmakers and attempts to intimidate a Fulton poll worker, among other events.

A rare special grand jury was seated to help Willis hear testimony and collect evidence. The group, which met for nearly eight months, recommended that more than a dozen people be charged with crimes, according to forewoman Emily Kohrs, who declined to name names.

Willis is currently reviewing the special grand jury’s recommendations, which are sealed from the public but include an allegation that at least one witness may have committed perjury. She’s expected to announce any indictment decisions in the weeks ahead.

Last month, Trump’s Atlanta-based attorneys launched a broad attack on the Fulton probe, arguing in a court filing that the conduct of Willis, the jurors and the judge overseeing the probe tainted the investigation. They asked that a judge quash the grand jury’s final report and recuse the DA’s office from pursuing the case. Fulton prosecutors are expected to respond to that filing by May 1.

On Tuesday, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg unsealed an indictment against Trump, the first ever to be levied against a former U.S. president. The charges accused Trump of falsifying business records to protect his campaign for president in 2016. They said he also concealed the nature of hush money payments made to two women, a porn star and a former Playboy Playmate of the year who said they had affairs with him, and a Trump Tower doorman who claimed to have information about a child Trump had allegedly fathered out of wedlock.

While the Manhattan case is entirely separate from the Fulton probe, law enforcement here is closely watching the developments in New York, mindful that similar events could unfold in downtown Atlanta should Willis choose to pursue an indictment against Trump.

At his arraignment in New York, Judge Juan Merchan advised Trump to “please refrain from making statements that are likely to incite violence or civil unrest.”

Trump had previously called for mass protests in Atlanta, New York and anywhere else where he deems that prosecutors might have overstepped. Those comments prompted Willis in January 2022 to request security assistance from the FBI’s Atlanta field office to help secure the Fulton courthouse.

