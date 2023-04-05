BreakingNews
Stacey Abrams has a new gig: professor at Howard University
X

As he fights NYC charges, Trump calls for Fulton “fake case” to be dropped

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Hours after pleading not guilty to 34 felony counts in Manhattan, former President Donald Trump railed against the criminal investigation in Fulton County, which could ensnare him in a separate legal saga in the weeks ahead.

In remarks to supporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate late Tuesday, Trump called Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is Black, a “racist.” And he insisted that his leaked Jan. 2, 2021, phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, during which he urged the fellow Republican to “find” 11,780 votes, was “perfect.”

“Nobody said, ‘sir, you shouldn’t say that,’” Trump said, adding that many lawyers were on the call. No one “hung up in disgust because of something I inappropriately said. Because nothing was said wrong.”

ExploreWhat Trump’s indictment in New York means for Fulton inquiry
ExploreThe New York and Georgia cases compared

The former president’s remarks echoed previous statements he had made, including falsehoods that no one pushed back against him during the Raffensperger conversation. But his comments put a renewed spotlight on what many experts say could be a stronger legal case against Trump, who is running for the Republican nomination for president for a third time.

Trump on Tuesday said the “fake case” in Fulton “was bought only to interfere with the upcoming 2024 election and it should be dropped immediately.”

A Willis spokesman declined to comment.

The Raffensperger call prompted Willis, a Democrat, to launch an inquiry into whether Trump and his allies criminally interfered in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election. The probe has since expanded to include the appointment of a slate of “alternate” electors, falsehood-filled testimony Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and others delivered to Georgia lawmakers and attempts to intimidate a Fulton poll worker, among other events.

A rare special grand jury was seated to help Willis hear testimony and collect evidence. The group, which met for nearly eight months, recommended that more than a dozen people be charged with crimes, according to forewoman Emily Kohrs, who declined to name names.

ExploreExclusive: Behind the scenes of Trump grand jury

Willis is currently reviewing the special grand jury’s recommendations, which are sealed from the public but include an allegation that at least one witness may have committed perjury. She’s expected to announce any indictment decisions in the weeks ahead.

Last month, Trump’s Atlanta-based attorneys launched a broad attack on the Fulton probe, arguing in a court filing that the conduct of Willis, the jurors and the judge overseeing the probe tainted the investigation. They asked that a judge quash the grand jury’s final report and recuse the DA’s office from pursuing the case. Fulton prosecutors are expected to respond to that filing by May 1.

On Tuesday, Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg unsealed an indictment against Trump, the first ever to be levied against a former U.S. president. The charges accused Trump of falsifying business records to protect his campaign for president in 2016. They said he also concealed the nature of hush money payments made to two women, a porn star and a former Playboy Playmate of the year who said they had affairs with him, and a Trump Tower doorman who claimed to have information about a child Trump had allegedly fathered out of wedlock.

While the Manhattan case is entirely separate from the Fulton probe, law enforcement here is closely watching the developments in New York, mindful that similar events could unfold in downtown Atlanta should Willis choose to pursue an indictment against Trump.

At his arraignment in New York, Judge Juan Merchan advised Trump to “please refrain from making statements that are likely to incite violence or civil unrest.”

Trump had previously called for mass protests in Atlanta, New York and anywhere else where he deems that prosecutors might have overstepped. Those comments prompted Willis in January 2022 to request security assistance from the FBI’s Atlanta field office to help secure the Fulton courthouse.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

About the Author

Follow Tamar Hallerman on twitter

Tamar Hallerman is an award-winning senior reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She's the paper's lead reporter covering the Fulton County special grand jury investigation of whether former President Donald Trump or his allies criminally interfered in Georgia's 2020 elections.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Buckhead leader to depart Atlanta as cityhood group disbands6h ago

Credit: Family photos

They were planning weddings, then had to plan funerals instead
5h ago

Credit: DeKalb County School District

3 takeaways from the DeKalb superintendent finalist’s job application
2h ago

Credit: Rome News-Tribune

Rome police investigating murder-suicide in Chick-fil-A drive-thru
1h ago

Credit: Rome News-Tribune

Rome police investigating murder-suicide in Chick-fil-A drive-thru
1h ago

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: The Braves got a new catcher, but the old one’s a keeper
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Stacey Abrams has a new gig: professor at Howard University
37m ago
If not now, when? The year for sports betting in Georgia that wasn’t
4h ago
OPINION: You can’t afford to ignore Marjorie Taylor Greene
5h ago
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Count on drama: Of Masters storylines, there a plenty
Enjoy Easter with these 11 festive events and gift ideas
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top