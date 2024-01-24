Trump wins New Hampshire primary, dealing blow to Haley’s prez bid

Still, the extent of Trump’s win was unclear when major news outlets projected his victory shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m. And a close second-place finish could buoy Haley’s bid.

Trump’s allies, meanwhile, have taken to calling him the “presumptive nominee” and urged Republicans to refocus on what would be a potential rematch with President Joe Biden in November.

Haley vowed to stay in the contest, and her campaign manager said in a memo that she isn’t “going anywhere.” But the political terrain ahead looks forbidding as the race shifts to the Feb. 24 primary in her home state of South Carolina.

Trump has dominated South Carolina over the past two presidential cycles, and polls show him capturing nearly two-thirds of GOP support over Haley, who was twice elected the state’s governor before Trump tapped her in 2017 to join his Cabinet.

She also faces uphill battles in the races that follow, including the sweep of states that cast their ballots on March 5 and the primary in Georgia that follows a week later. Despite his feuds with GOP leaders in Georgia, polls show he has a commanding hold on voters.

While her path ahead remained unclear, there’s no doubt that Haley’s defeat was a blow to her campaign. With DeSantis out of the race, Haley had the head-to-head matchup against Trump she long wanted — and in favorable territory.

New Hampshire was seen by many of her supporters as Haley’s best — and perhaps final — shot of toppling Trump.

The state’s voter base is more moderate than evangelical, and Haley appealed to independents with a call to move beyond Trump-driven “chaos.” Some saw it as a last chance for the “Never Trump” movement to ambush his quest for a second term.

But Trump’s loyal legion of New Hampshire supporters overpowered Haley. Many said they’re unfazed by his mounting legal challenges, including criminal charges in Fulton County and three other jurisdictions, and they echoed his calls for crackdowns on illegal immigration and violent crime.

As the Tuesday contest approached, some of Haley’s erstwhile allies gently urged her to drop out and back Trump’s campaign for a third straight GOP nomination. Trump surrogates fanned out across the state and used more bracing language.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Georgia Republican jockeying to be Trump’s running mate, painted the race as a foregone conclusion and said Republicans are “completely eradicating” those who object to his comeback from the party.

“It would be a good choice for Nikki Haley if she drops out after this election,” she said at a stop Tuesday at a Manchester diner. “It’s not going to go well for her in her own state.”

The vote played out in a surreal environment. Much of the frenzy that jolted New Hampshire in past elections was missing. Trump mixed campaign stops with court appearances. The debates were canceled. Schedules once crammed with more than a dozen events looked downright spare, particularly after DeSantis dropped out.

Adding to the strange atmosphere was Biden’s decision to skip the state entirely after national Democrats decided to move South Carolina — and its far more diverse electorate — ahead of New Hampshire on the schedule of primaries and caucuses.

Defiant local party leaders rejected the change, and long-shot Democratic contenders tried to fill the vacuum. Television ads comparing Biden to the elusive Bigfoot filled the airwaves before the vote.

But the president’s allies organized an extensive write-in campaign. They launched a website with sample ballots, sent direct mail to voters and staged sign-waving brigades all week to remind Democrats to etch his name on their ballots. Networks projected he won the vote shortly after polls closed.

“It’s a hard thing to win in a write-in campaign,” U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna said during a stop in Concord. “The whole country is going to notice, as they always do in New Hampshire, and they’re going to say this president has enthusiasm.”