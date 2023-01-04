BreakingNews
WEATHER UPDATE: EF0 tornado confirmed in Coweta County
ajc logo
X

Top Georgia DOT official to lead three metro Atlanta transportation agencies

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

Gov. Brian Kemp’s top transportation official will gain more responsibilities, leading three agencies that oversee transit planning, toll roads and other services in metro Atlanta.

Jannine Miller, currently the governor’s planning director at the Georgia Department of Transportation, will become the next director of the State Road and Tollway Authority, the agency announced Wednesday. The agency operates the region’s growing network of toll lanes.

Two other agencies are expected to name Miller their director on Thursday: the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority, or ATL, which oversees transit planning and funding in a 13-county region, as well as the state’s Xpress bus service, and the Georgia Regional Transportation Agency, which addresses regional transportation and air quality issues.

Miller will keep her duties as GDOT planning director, which allows her to set priorities for transportation funding across the state. In that position, she is already one of the most powerful transportation officials in Georgia. Adding the other three agencies to her portfolio will increase her authority.

Kemp appointed Miller director of the SRTA last month, and the SRTA board confirmed her appointment Wednesday. Kemp has also recommended Miller to serve as executive director of the GRTA and the ATL board.

In announcing her appointment to the SRTA, Kemp called Miller “a leader in the field of transportation and infrastructure on both the state and national levels.”

“Jannine will bring an innovative approach and a deep knowledge of the issues facing commuters and those who move Georgia-made products through and beyond Georgia as she steps into these new roles,” he said.

Miller will replace Chris Tomlinson as director of the ATL board, the SRTA and the GRTA. Tomlinson left the posts in the spring to work in the private sector.

Miller has a long record of transportation leadership. She has served as GDOT planning director for the past three years. She oversees long- and short-term planning, including strategies for investing billions of dollars of state and federal transportation funds.

Before she came to GDOT, she was a senior adviser to U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao in the Trump administration.

Miller also has served as director of the Center of Innovation for Logistics at the Georgia Department of Economic Development, as executive director of the GRTA and as a senior planner at the Atlanta Regional Commission. In the private sector, she was senior manager of supply-chain finance at Home Depot.

About the Author

Follow David Wickert on facebookFollow David Wickert on twitter

David Wickert covers transportation issues and state government. He joined the AJC in 2010 and previously covered government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: Should Georgia fear the Horned Frogs?2h ago

Credit: Family photo

‘He was just working.’ Family grieves after tire shop worker shot to death on the job
4h ago

Credit: J. Scott Trubey

Andrew Morse named publisher of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
2h ago

The Jolt: Georgia Republicans at the center of House speaker chaos
6h ago

The Jolt: Georgia Republicans at the center of House speaker chaos
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Kemp vows more arrests in Atlanta training center protests
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Andrew Harnik

OPINION: House Republicans need a Nancy Pelosi of their own
7h ago
North Georgia state House race for Ralston’s seat goes to a runoff
15h ago
RALSTON RACE. It’s Election Day in House District 7
20h ago
Featured

Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
19h ago
Congressional term ends without Calvin Smyre’s confirmation as ambassador
Everything you need to know about Georgia’s congressional delegation, 2023-2024
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top