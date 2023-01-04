Top Georgia DOT official to lead three metro Atlanta transportation agencies

In announcing her appointment to the SRTA, Kemp called Miller “a leader in the field of transportation and infrastructure on both the state and national levels.”

“Jannine will bring an innovative approach and a deep knowledge of the issues facing commuters and those who move Georgia-made products through and beyond Georgia as she steps into these new roles,” he said.

Miller will replace Chris Tomlinson as director of the ATL board, the SRTA and the GRTA. Tomlinson left the posts in the spring to work in the private sector.

Miller has a long record of transportation leadership. She has served as GDOT planning director for the past three years. She oversees long- and short-term planning, including strategies for investing billions of dollars of state and federal transportation funds.

Before she came to GDOT, she was a senior adviser to U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao in the Trump administration.

Miller also has served as director of the Center of Innovation for Logistics at the Georgia Department of Economic Development, as executive director of the GRTA and as a senior planner at the Atlanta Regional Commission. In the private sector, she was senior manager of supply-chain finance at Home Depot.