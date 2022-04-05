State board approves plan for private tolls on Ga. 400

The State Road and Tollway Authority approved plans to seek private investment in the lanes in exchange for 50 years of toll revenue. Last summer the agency and the Georgia Department of Transportation announced a similar plan for private tolling on the top half of the Perimeter.

Georgia officials say private investment will reduce the state’s cost for two of the biggest road construction projects in state history. GDOT plans to build two lanes in each direction on I-285 from I-20 east of Atlanta to I-20 on the west side. The total cost is estimated to be about $6.1 billion.