Xpress bus opens new Cobb park-and-ride lot Monday

The new lot at 2018 Hickory Grove Road NW in Acworth will open Monday at the northern terminus of the I-75 Northwest Corridor Express Lanes. It will serve two new Xpress bus routes from Bartow, Cherokee and Cobb counties.

The Xpress bus service operates 29 routes in 12 metro Atlanta counties. The system operates 28 park-and-ride lots. For more information, visit www.xpressga.com.