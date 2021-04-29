ajc logo
Xpress bus opens new Cobb park-and-ride lot Monday

The state's Xpress bus service will open a new park-and-ride lot at Hickory Grove Road in Acworth Monday. (File Photo by BRANDEN CAMP/SPECIAL)
Credit: Branden Camp

27 minutes ago
By David Wickert, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Commuters northwest of Atlanta will have another option for getting to work with the opening of a new park-and-ride lot next week.

The new lot at 2018 Hickory Grove Road NW in Acworth will open Monday at the northern terminus of the I-75 Northwest Corridor Express Lanes. It will serve two new Xpress bus routes from Bartow, Cherokee and Cobb counties.

The Xpress bus service operates 29 routes in 12 metro Atlanta counties. The system operates 28 park-and-ride lots. For more information, visit www.xpressga.com.

