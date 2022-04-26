Subpoenas seek evidence of Georgia ballot collection

The subpoenas compel True the Vote to turn over documents, recordings and names allegedly connected to ballot harvesting. The subpoenas also require depositions of True the Vote founder Catherine Englebrecht and her colleague Gregg Phillips.

The True the Vote complaint repeated several allegations that the GBI previously reviewed last fall before declining to open an investigation. The organization said it tracked cellphone GPS signals to show illegal ballot collection at ballot drop boxes.

GBI Director Vic Reynolds said in September that “an investigation is not justified” because there was no other evidence tying cellphone signals to ballot harvesting.

The subpoenas will provide information to investigators in the secretary of state’s office. When they finish the investigation, they’ll present findings to the State Election Board, which has the power to levy fines or refer cases to prosecutors.