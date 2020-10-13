Start of Georgia early voting brings in high turnout of 128K voters

Election officials are encouraging voters to cast their ballots early to ease the load on Election Day polling places. The more people who vote in advance, the shorter lines will be next month.

Turnout is expected to break records, with a total of 5 million voters predicted. About two-thirds of voters said in a poll by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution they plan to cast their ballots in advance.

The largest number of in-person early voters Monday were in Fulton County, where more than 30 polling places were open and over 16,000 people voted. Fewer early voting sites were available in surrounding counties.

There were more than 15,000 in-person early votes cast in DeKalb County, about 8,700 in Gwinnett County and over 7,600 in Cobb County, according to state election data.