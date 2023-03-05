Sports betting, voter bills could see legislative action on Crossover Day

One version would require a constitutional amendment, which has been the way lawmakers have traditionally pursued expanding gambling in Georgia. A second version relies on a recent memo from a former state Supreme Court chief justice that argued sports betting could avoid the need for a constitutional amendment if the Georgia Lottery manages the program. Amending the state constitution is difficult because it requires the support of two-thirds of each chamber and then a majority of Georgia voters to get through.

In the Senate, lawmakers are scheduled to debate Senate Resolution 140, which would ask voters to amend the state constitution to allow sports betting, and Senate Bill 172, which would create a gaming commission to regulate the form of gambling.

Across the hall, House Bill 380 has not yet been scheduled for a floor vote, but that chamber has a habit of adding bills to the calendar as they make their way through the day. HB 380 would legalize sports betting without including a provision for a constitutional amendment.

A fourth version did not get a committee hearing.

Supporters have said sports betting could bring anywhere from $30 million to $100 million in revenue to the state each year. Critics — some who oppose gambling because they say it is immoral, addictive and leads to crime — have said such numbers are exaggerated.

Voting eligibility

A bill pending in the Senate would allow voters to be disqualified from participating in elections after they’ve filled out a form to change their address.

Voting rights advocates say the proposal could target legitimate Georgia voters who have temporarily moved, including college students and members of the military.

The legislation, Senate Bill 221, would enable further challenges to voters’ eligibility following repeated attempts by Republican activists since 2020.

County election boards so far have rejected most of the challenges, often because they relied too heavily on change-of-address information rather than more conclusive evidence that a registered voter had moved.

The bill would also ban absentee ballot drop boxes, prohibit non-U.S. citizens from working for county election offices and mandate more audits of elections.

Ban on transgender youth health care

Senators are scheduled to vote on a bill that aims to prohibit medical professionals from giving transgender children certain hormones or surgical treatment that assists them in aligning with their gender identity.

Senate Bill 140 is similar to legislation being pushed by Republican lawmakers in states across the country.

The bill would not ban medication that slows or stops puberty, but it would bar health care professionals from giving transgender minors hormones such as estrogen or testosterone. Doctors would not be allowed to perform surgeries on children.

Transgender advocates say it is rare for doctors to perform nonreversible procedures on minors.

The bill includes an exception for the treatment of intersex children — those who are not born with the genitalia, chromosomes or reproductive organs of only one gender. There are also allowances for physicians to treat children for nongender-related reasons, such as a sexual development disorder or an injury or infection.

It would also allow for minors to continue to receive hormone treatments if they began before July 1, when the bill, if signed into law, would take effect.

Antisemitism

Crimes against Jewish people could be treated as hate crimes under a bill pending in the Georgia House.

The legislation would define antisemitism, providing legal protections for Jewish people after antisemitic flyers were found in the driveways of some predominantly Jewish neighborhoods in metro Atlanta in February.

In addition, the proposal, House Bill 30, would prohibit using swastikas with the intent to terrorize another person.

Georgia’s hate crimes law allows harsher criminal penalties against those who target their victims on the basis of race, gender, sexual orientation, sex, national origin, religion, or physical or mental disability. HB 30 would add antisemitism as evidence of discriminatory intent under the hate crimes law.

How to follow Crossover Day action

Monday is Crossover Day at the Georgia General Assembly, when bills generally have to clear one chamber to have a good chance of becoming law.

To check on the progress of legislation as that crucial deadline nears, go to the Georgia bill tracker at ajc.com/bills.