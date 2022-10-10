Voter eligibility challenges dismissed in Cobb County

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Last week, the Gwinnett County elections board threw out roughly 22,000 voter challenges because they were primarily based on voters’ mailing addresses rather than more specific allegations that they were no longer eligible to vote in Georgia.

A Cobb resident who filed many of the challenges, Eugene Williams, told the board that without full addresses, he isn’t sure whether these registrations belong to real voters.

“You can’t go in your car and meet them or reach them,” Williams said. “It begs the question, do these people even exist necessarily? You don’t really know.”

Williams said he used an address lookup service to identify questionable addresses.

But Silas said that a missing apartment number doesn’t always mean that an address is invalid. She said she used to live in a single-unit apartment that didn’t have a unit number.

The challenges that were dismissed Monday covered students who live in dorms at Kennesaw State University and apartment complexes.

An analysis by the voting rights organization Fair Fight Action found that most of the challenges targeted Black voters and young voters. Both Black voters and young voters generally support Democratic candidates.

Georgia’s voting law allows voters to bring challenges to immediately question voter eligibility, but there’s also a more formal process for canceling registrations of voters who have moved away.

Voters lose their registrations in Georgia after they don’t participate in elections for five years and then skip the next two general elections.

Federal law prohibits “systemic” registration cancellations within 90 days of an election, requiring a case-by-case examination of voter challenges.