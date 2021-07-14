Special election runoff keeps Cobb-based House seat in Republican hands

Latest vote counts

Seabaugh received 63% of the vote, decisively beating Smith by 26 percentage points in the House District 34 race. About 9,000 voters cast ballots Tuesday. Seabaugh was the top finisher in last month’s special election, receiving about 47% of the votes cast in the five-person Cobb County contest. Smith, an artist known for her parody of former President Donald Trump, received nearly 25% of the vote last month.

Hagan, an online consulting firm owner, pulled in about 52% of the vote, with Sapp, a car dealer, securing 48% of the about 6,000 ballots cast. Last month, the two Republicans came within 1 percentage point of each other in the three-way House District 156 race. Hagan narrowly edged Sapp by 37 votes.

While runoff elections historically have a lower turnout than the previous race, especially in a special election, both races had more voters turn out on Tuesday than they did four weeks ago. Nearly 2,000 more people voted in the Cobb-based House District 34 contest on Tuesday than last month. More than 1,000 additional voters cast ballots on Tuesday than last month in the House District 156 election in South Georgia.

Some political operatives at first thought the Cobb County state House district could be an early early test for suburban Atlanta Republicans after the state supported Joe Biden for president in November and Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in January for the U.S. Senate, all Democrats. Reeves easily held off Democratic challengers in the past by about 26 percentage points in 2016 and about 12 percentage points in 2020.

And even as other suburban districts around his fell to Democrats, Reeves held his seat in 2020, receiving 56% of the vote and fending off Smith.

Still, the race drew the attention of the nonprofit voting groups of Stacey Abrams and Kelly Loeffler, Fair Fight and Greater Georgia, respectively. Both organizations worked to get voters to cast ballots Tuesday and spent money on the race — Fair Fight financed a digital attack on Seabaugh and Greater Georgia ran their own digital ads and paid for polling.