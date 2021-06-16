Runoffs set in two Georgia House special elections

Seabaugh, an ambulance company executive, received the most votes in the Cobb County contest, according to unofficial results from the secretary of state’s office. Smith, an artist known for her parody of former President Donald Trump, came in second. Since neither candidate received a majority of the 7,000 votes cast, a runoff is required.

The other contenders — Democrat Sam Hensley Jr., Republican David Blinkhorn and Libertarian Chris Neill —finished third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

In South Georgia’s House District 156 race, Hagan, an online consulting firm owner, and Sapp, a car dealer, came within one percentage point of each other, but neither received a majority of the nearly 5,000 votes cast to avoid a runoff. Democrat Wright Gres finished third in the contest.

Voters in House Districts 34 and 156 will go back to the polls July 13 for the runoff election.