South Carolina lies ahead, but the general election campaign has already begun

The blowback illustrates Haley’s bind as she continues her campaign despite long odds. Haley faces a tougher test in her home state of South Carolina, where polls show Trump with far stronger support among Republican voters than he had in more moderate New Hampshire. And the map for Haley doesn’t improve much after the Feb. 24 vote, when Georgia and other states with deeply evangelical GOP electorates hold their primaries.

”I’m looking at the map and the path going forward and I don’t see it for Nikki Haley,” Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel told Fox News. “I think she ran a great campaign. I think there is a message from the voters which is clear. We need to unite around our eventual nominee which is going to be Donald Trump.”

Haley and her allies aren’t showing any signs of dropping her bid. Her campaign reserved $4 million worth of airtime for an ad blitz in South Carolina starting this week. And she’s set to lobby high-dollar donors for cash in California, Florida and New York this week.

”America doesn’t do coronations. We hold elections. We believe in democracy, and we believe in giving voters their say,” said Eric Tanenblatt, one of Haley’s top Georgia backers.

The New Hampshire results also underscored Trump’s vulnerabilities in a potential rematch. Nearly half of Republican voters in both Iowa and New Hampshire chose a Trump alternative. And exit polls there show Trump lost swing voters, moderates and independents, along with those with a college degree. All were key elements of the narrow coalition that helped Biden eke a slim victory over Trump in Georgia’s 2020 election.

In another red flag for Trump’s campaign, about one-third of primary voters say they believe he broke the law either by trying to overturn his 2020 defeat, encouraging the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, or with the classified documents that investigators found at his Florida home after he left the White House. ”The fact of the matter is, Donald Trump needs to win back over the kinds of voters that Nikki Haley appeals to if he’s going to beat Joe Biden,” said Martha Zoller, a former Republican congressional candidate and radio commentator who backed Haley.”So I agree with others who have said he needs to enjoy the win in New Hampshire, but then he needs to figure out a way to unite the party and that means fighting a few more battles with Haley.

Some Georgia Republicans pushed back on the rush to declare Trump the victor. Cody Hall, a top adviser to Gov. Brian Kemp, criticized the state GOP for urging Haley to end her bid. Kemp hasn’t endorsed any candidate, but he has remained cool toward Trump after he backed former U.S. Sen. David Perdue’s failed primary challenge two years ago.

”The GAGOP’s role is to support our party’s nominees, not try to decide them,” Hall said. “One would think they should have learned that lesson in 2022.”

But even some of the state’s Trump GOP skeptics acknowledged her dim prospects. U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis last year and advocated for a new, younger generation of party leaders untethered by Trump. But after Tuesday’s primary, he said it was “abundantly clear” that Trump would win the nomination.

”I am calling on my fellow conservatives to join me in uniting behind Donald Trump for president,” he said.