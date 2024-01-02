Some Georgia legislative incumbents are in tough fights

Republican state Rep. Steven Sainz is in a tight race against two GOP challengers in coastal Georgia, while GOP state Rep. Lauren Daniel is in a close contest against Noelle Kahaian.

In the only race in the state with two incumbent lawmakers facing off for reelection, state Rep. Saira Draper has a solid lead over fellow incumbent Becky Evans.

And Democratic state Sen. Sally Harrel has a big edge over David Lubin, the father of a slain Israeli police officer who ran for office after Harrell abstained from voting on a measure to combat antisemitism.