Some Georgia legislative incumbents are in tough fights

State Reps. Saira Draper, left, and Becky Evans are incumbents who were drawn into the same district during last year's redistricting process. They will face each other in the May 21 Democratic primary. (Handouts/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

By
48 minutes ago

Most legislative incumbents are breezing to victory in Tuesday’s primary. But a handful are in hot water.

Democratic state Rep. Teri Anulewicz is narrowly trailing her far-left opponent Gabriel Sanchez in the Smyrna-based district, though many precincts still haven’t been tallied.

Rep. Teri Anulewicz (D-Smyrna) is congratulated after her first bill passed the house, March 1, 2019. (Bob Andres/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC

Republican state Rep. Steven Sainz is in a tight race against two GOP challengers in coastal Georgia, while GOP state Rep. Lauren Daniel is in a close contest against Noelle Kahaian.

In the only race in the state with two incumbent lawmakers facing off for reelection, state Rep. Saira Draper has a solid lead over fellow incumbent Becky Evans.

And Democratic state Sen. Sally Harrel has a big edge over David Lubin, the father of a slain Israeli police officer who ran for office after Harrell abstained from voting on a measure to combat antisemitism.

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

