Runoff Tuesday determines who fills final month of Rep. John Lewis’ term

Both men said they are doing the best they can with the resources they have to reach voters. The candidates also sent out mailers and plan to stuff their schedule Tuesday with stops at various precincts.

“You have to touch as many people as possible and let them know there is an election and to go vote for you,” Hall said.

Once the runoff results are certified, the winner can be sworn into Congress and start working right away.

Either Hall or Franklin is likely to participate in a handful of high-profile decisions during his one-month tenure.

Congress must pass legislation by Dec. 11 in order to fund the government and avoid a shutdown. Lawmakers also intend to approve a defense policy bill that has grown controversial because of a provision that calls on military bases named after Confederate leaders to be renamed. Georgia has two: Fort Benning and Fort Gordon.

There is also a chance some type of coronavirus stimulus will be put up for a vote during the month of December.