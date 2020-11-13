Atlanta voters: If you’re in Senate District 39, runoff may be confusing

The runoff election for the Senate seat will be on a separate ballot, Fulton elections chief Richard Barron said during a virtual election board meeting. As of Friday, the ballots for the Senate race had not been printed. Early voting for the congressional race began on Nov. 9.

There will be three days — Nov. 23 to Nov. 25 — of early voting for the Senate runoff between Democrats Sonya Halpern and Linda Pritchett. They were the top two vote-getters in the Nov. 3 special primary election for the seat held by Nikema Williams. Williams became the Democratic nominee to succeed U.S. Rep. John Lewis after he died in July. Williams was elected Nov. 3 and will begin her term in January.