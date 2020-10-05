John Lewis’s son endorses Kwanza Hall in 5th District special election

Franklin pointed out that he received 29% of the vote in the special election compared to Hall’s 32%. That is far from a mandate from voters, he said, and he has no intentions of dropping out of the race.

“I prefer to trust the people and avoid unusual processes that negate votes that have already been cast," he said.

Franklin also consulted an election attorney who told the candidate that if he stepped aside the third-place finisher would take his place on the December ballot.

Whoever wins the runoff will only serve for about a month because on Jan. 3 the winner of the general election will be sworn in for a full two-year term. That person is likely to be state senator and Democratic Party of Georgia Chairwoman Nikema Williams.

In his endorsement of Hall, the younger Lewis opines that the 5th Congressional District would be better served by allowing a candidate to begin working right away and not waiting until after the runoff.

“Our country is in crisis,” he said. “Now more than ever, the 5th Congressional District of Georgia needs to be represented with a voice and a vote.”

Franklin said the special election schedule left him similarly frustrated about the amount of time the seat is left empty, but that is outside of his or any candidate’s control.

