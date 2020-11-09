Election 2020: Voting underway in runoff to complete Rep. John Lewis’ term

Although the winner’s time in office will be just about a month, he will forever be able to claim the title of Congressman.
Robert Franklin, the former president of Morehouse College, and former Atlanta City Councilman Kwanza Hall are competing in the runoff for U.S. Rep. John Lewis’ seat in Congress. A special election was called after Lewis died in July, and the runoff is Dec. 1.
Early voting is now underway. Find information below about the candidates, who are both Democrats, and how 5th Congressional District residents can cast ballots.
District 5 runoff candidates:
Robert Franklin, Democrat, former Morehouse College president, franklinforcongress2020.com
Kwanza Hall, Democrat, former Atlanta City Councilman who ran unsuccessfully for mayor, kwanzahall.com
Candidate Q&A:
Before they were the final two, both Hall and Franklin joined other candidates in the race in answering a series of questions about their platform and why they were seeking office. Read their responses here.
Early voting:
Fulton County: Nov. 9, 10, 12, 13, 16-21 and 23-25. Each site will be open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on these days. Click here for locations and additional information.
DeKalb County: Nov. 9-13, 16-21 and 23-25. The sole early voting site is the DeKalb County elections office at 4380 Memorial Drive near Decatur. The hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21. More information here.
Clayton County: Nov. 9-13, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Nov. 16-20, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Nov. 23-25, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The sole early voting site is the Clayton County elections office at . Click here for locations and 121 S. McDonough Street in Jonesboro on the 2nd Floor. More information here.
AJC coverage: