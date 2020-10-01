In 5th District runoff, Hall and Franklin outline big dreams for brief tenure

He said he appealed to voters who already see him as a leader and pastoral figure who would take care of Lewis' seat during a turbulent time in America.

“Someone who can speak truth to power and has a track record of doing that," Franklin said about his pitch to voters.

The candidates are both Democrats who support reinstating voter protection laws by passing the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. They both also said they want Congress to move forward with approving the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to bring about reforms in the wake of protests on police brutality.

Even if the runoff winner is sworn in the day after the election, it is unlikely he will spend more than a couple of weeks working in Washington. The House’s calendar currently has members on recess starting Dec. 11 and through the new year.

The winner of the 5th Congressional District general election — likely to be state senator and Democratic Party of Georgia Chairwoman Nikema Williams — will be sworn in on Jan. 3 for a full two-year term. That leaves no more than 32 days for Hall or Franklin to actively serve.

