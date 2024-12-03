But with low turnout expected, each voter could have a greater impact on the outcome than in a general election.

“While national elections get all the headlines, it’s local elections that determine whether there’s a community center in your neighborhood, if public transportation runs to your area, and even whether or not your streets get fixed,” said Miatta Harris, a student organizer for the group Equity for All.

Two candidates are seeking a high-profile citywide seat on the Atlanta City Council: school board member Eshé Collins and longtime educator Nicole Evans Jones.

In DeKalb, two of seven seats on the County Commission are at stake Tuesday.

Andrew Walter Bell faces Nicole Massiah for the District 3 seat that covers southwest DeKalb, while Jacqueline Adams and LaDena Bolton are on the ballot for District 7, a super district that includes the eastern half of the county.

Runoffs are being held in 13 of the state’s 159 counties.

Explore Republican candidate for Georgia House seeks to overturn narrow loss

Other races in metro Atlanta include contests for the Doraville City Council, the East Point City Council, the Henry County Commission and the Mulberry City Council.

Voters can find their sample ballots, districts and precinct locations on the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.