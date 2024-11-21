Early voting begins Saturday in DeKalb and Fulton counties. In Henry County, early voting starts Friday, and voting begins Monday for a Mulberry City Council seat.

Georgia requires runoffs to settle races where no candidate received a majority during this month’s election. No races for Congress or the Georgia General Assembly are heading to runoffs.

Runoffs are being held in 12 of the state’s 159 counties and all registered voters who live in areas are eligible to participate.

In Atlanta, Eshé Collins will face Nicole Evans Jones for a City Council seat that has been vacant since Keisha Sean Waites resigned in March to run for Fulton County Superior Court clerk. Waites was defeated in the primary by incumbent Ché Alexander.

DeKalb County voters are choosing two new county commissioners for seats where the incumbents ran for county CEO. Andrew Bell and Nicole Massiah are seeking to represent DeKalb Commission District 3, and in Commission District 7, Jacqueline Adams faces LaDena Bolton.

Voters can check their registration information and find voting locations through the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Georgia 2024 runoffs

Atlanta City Council Post 3: Eshé Collins vs. Nicole Evans Jones

DeKalb County Commission District 3: Andrew Bell vs. Nicole Massiah

DeKalb County Commission District 7: Jacqueline Adams vs. LaDena Bolton

Dooly County Commission District 5: David Barron vs. Wayne West

Douglas City Council Ward 2: Brenda Henderson Moore vs. Tonji M. Simpson

East Point City Council Ward B: Shean Atkins vs. Jermaine Wright

Henry County Commission District 4: Michael Price vs. Vivian Thomas

Kingsland Council Post 1: Jannett D. Bradford vs. Paul Chamberlin

Monroe County Commission District 4: Mark C. Dagostino vs. Albert “Al” Turner

Mulberry Post 5: Doug Ingram vs. Michele Y. Sims

St. Marys Mayor: Lisa A. James vs. Greg Lockhart

St. Marys Council Post 5: Nick Harris vs. Allen Franklin Rassi Jr.

Stewart County Commission District 2: Jack C. Berry Jr. vs. MaQuonzie Thomas

Talbot County Commission District 5: Larry Sparks vs. Josh Buckner

Walker County Board of Education District 3: Tina Painter vs. Travis Q. Middleton

Waycross City Council District 1: Shawn Roberts vs. Jene Walker