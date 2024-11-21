Some Georgia voters will head to the polls one more time this year for runoffs to decide races for several city council and county commission members.
The Dec. 3 runoffs include 16 seats up for grabs across the state, including metro Atlanta races for Atlanta City Council, DeKalb County Commission, Henry County Commission and Mulberry City Council.
Runoffs generally draw low turnout, meaning each voter could have a greater impact on the outcome than in a larger general election.
Early voting begins Saturday in DeKalb and Fulton counties. In Henry County, early voting starts Friday, and voting begins Monday for a Mulberry City Council seat.
Georgia requires runoffs to settle races where no candidate received a majority during this month’s election. No races for Congress or the Georgia General Assembly are heading to runoffs.
Runoffs are being held in 12 of the state’s 159 counties and all registered voters who live in areas are eligible to participate.
In Atlanta, Eshé Collins will face Nicole Evans Jones for a City Council seat that has been vacant since Keisha Sean Waites resigned in March to run for Fulton County Superior Court clerk. Waites was defeated in the primary by incumbent Ché Alexander.
DeKalb County voters are choosing two new county commissioners for seats where the incumbents ran for county CEO. Andrew Bell and Nicole Massiah are seeking to represent DeKalb Commission District 3, and in Commission District 7, Jacqueline Adams faces LaDena Bolton.
Voters can check their registration information and find voting locations through the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
Georgia 2024 runoffs
Atlanta City Council Post 3: Eshé Collins vs. Nicole Evans Jones
DeKalb County Commission District 3: Andrew Bell vs. Nicole Massiah
DeKalb County Commission District 7: Jacqueline Adams vs. LaDena Bolton
Dooly County Commission District 5: David Barron vs. Wayne West
Douglas City Council Ward 2: Brenda Henderson Moore vs. Tonji M. Simpson
East Point City Council Ward B: Shean Atkins vs. Jermaine Wright
Henry County Commission District 4: Michael Price vs. Vivian Thomas
Kingsland Council Post 1: Jannett D. Bradford vs. Paul Chamberlin
Monroe County Commission District 4: Mark C. Dagostino vs. Albert “Al” Turner
Mulberry Post 5: Doug Ingram vs. Michele Y. Sims
St. Marys Mayor: Lisa A. James vs. Greg Lockhart
St. Marys Council Post 5: Nick Harris vs. Allen Franklin Rassi Jr.
Stewart County Commission District 2: Jack C. Berry Jr. vs. MaQuonzie Thomas
Talbot County Commission District 5: Larry Sparks vs. Josh Buckner
Walker County Board of Education District 3: Tina Painter vs. Travis Q. Middleton
Waycross City Council District 1: Shawn Roberts vs. Jene Walker
About the Author
Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC