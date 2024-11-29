The lawsuit doesn’t provide details backing up the claims. If Wheeler proves there were enough votes to put the results in doubt, a judge could order a new election.

Jackson defeated Wheeler 13,926 to 13,878, a 0.2 percentage point margin, according to official results certified last week.

“A lifelong fighter, Tracy is committed to ensuring that every vote is counted fairly and accurately,” a news release from her campaign states. “She will not back down in her pursuit of a thorough and transparent review of the election results for the voters of House District 128.”

Credit: Phil Skinner Credit: Phil Skinner

Jackson, who was elected to the House in 2008, didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment Friday.

The Georgia Republican Party announced support for Wheeler, saying it is concerned that redistricting mistakes allowed voters living outside the area to participate in the race.

House District 128 includes the cities of Sandersville, Sparta and Thomson in the eastern part of Georgia. The district covers all of Glascock, Hancock, Warren and Washington counties, and parts of Baldwin and McDuffie counties.

After this month’s election, Democrats gained two seats in the Georgia House, but Republicans still hold a 100-80 majority.